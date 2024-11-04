Shrewsbury sack Hurst after just 2 wins in 19 games

Shrewsbury Town have sacked head coach Paul Hurst after a dismal run of form which leaves them sitting in the relegation zone.

Hurst was re-appointed as manager in January 2024 after taking the club to the League One play-off final in 2018 and an EFL Trophy final where they lost both. His second spell at Shrewsbury did not fare as well and now the club have parted ways with the manager and released a statement after an emergency board meeting:

"It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town can confirm we have parted company with head coach Paul Hurst and assistant boss Chris Doig.

"This morning, at our emergency Board meeting, I offered my immediate resignation as chairman," Hurst said in a later statement, external.

"This was rejected by the board as despite all the positive changes we are making to reduce the losses - without my current financial support - we would not be able to continue to fulfil our commitments."

Shrewsbury have managed just two league victories and lost 14 of their 19 matches in all competitions but possibly have their greatest chance of a comeback against bottom side Burton Albion this Saturday.

The decision to sack Hurst has been brewing for some time but it seems the straw that broke the camel's back was the FA Cup defeat at Salford which made it just one win in the last 10 matches.