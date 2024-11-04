Wrexham boss Parkinson praises Harrogate spirit after FA Cup shock

Lower league side Harrogate pulled off an early round FA Cup upset over the weekend.

The League Two side beat League One side Wrexham by a 1-0 margin in the first round.

The Hollywood-owned club were expecting to move on into the second round to get a bigger team.

However, they were well-beaten, with Jack Muldoon scoring the only goal of the game.

Post-game, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: "We dominated the first early exchanges.

“I thought our approach play was really good, but we lacked conviction in our crossing and our finishing to get that goal.

"Then we've conceded a goal from a set play, which gave a team who are good at hanging in there - that's what they do - they did it at our place last year; they're a backs-to-the-wall type team, and we gave them something to hang on to."