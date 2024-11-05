Exclusive: QPR defender Fox - "what Grealish was like as Notts County teammate"

QPR defender Morgan Fox has recalled playing with a young Jack Grealish at Notts County earlier in his career.

The 31-year-old, while with Charlton Athletic, spent a season on loan at Notts County where he played alongside Grealish. The Manchester City star was then a teenager making his way at Aston Villa.

Fox told Tribalfootball.com: “A very young Jack Grealish and wow I don’t know if he has changed too much to be honest! But why would you want him to change?

"I think when he plays in that position it really suits his character and he shows that on the pitch. His quality is there for everyone to see.”

Fox was asked if it felt like an honour to play for Notts County, a club now over 160 years old. But he admitted that he didn’t know much about the history due to his young age.

“I think I was 19 when I went there, I’d never left Essex or London so I probably wasn’t aware of it but I fully embraced it when I went there. You get told all these things but it’s not until I am at the age I am now and you back on it and think ‘that was a real honour to play there’.

“At the time the team was struggling and we managed to stay up, that was quite a big achievement for us there. It was one of those things that you look back on in your career and it will be a real proud moment.”

As for playing at Meadow Lane, Fox again admitted that he maybe did not appreciate it at the time.

“Yeah, it was... I didn’t realise it at the time and I took it for granted a little bit. But when you look back on it, it was a great achievement.”

