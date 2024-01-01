Ladapo transfer to Huddersfield is imminent as he undergoes medical

The 31-year-old left Portman Road on the final day of the summer transfer window after his contract was terminated by mutual consent which has left him looking for a club as the season begins.
The forward is undergoing a medical with the West Yorkshire side as he looks to restart his career in a lower league where he will be very comfortable playing in.
He scored 25 goals in 33 starts and 42 sub appearances for Ipswich as he helped them to back-to-back promotions.
Town have spent their promotion money well on a number of key assets that has displaced the striker who now looks to find game time at a new club.
There is a possibility that he could be involved for the weekend fixture against Bolton Wanderers if his medical is done swiftly as he looks to get right back into the action.