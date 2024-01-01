Ladapo transfer to Huddersfield is imminent as he undergoes medical

Freddie Ladapo was released by Ipswich Town this summer and is reportedly close to joining League One side Huddersfield Town.

The 31-year-old left Portman Road on the final day of the summer transfer window after his contract was terminated by mutual consent which has left him looking for a club as the season begins.

The forward is undergoing a medical with the West Yorkshire side as he looks to restart his career in a lower league where he will be very comfortable playing in.

He scored 25 goals in 33 starts and 42 sub appearances for Ipswich as he helped them to back-to-back promotions.

Town have spent their promotion money well on a number of key assets that has displaced the striker who now looks to find game time at a new club.

There is a possibility that he could be involved for the weekend fixture against Bolton Wanderers if his medical is done swiftly as he looks to get right back into the action.