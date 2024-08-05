DONE DEAL: Wolves pair Lonwijk, Hodge join Huddersfield

Wolverhampton Wanderers have seen two players go out on loan this week.

The Premier League side have lent defender Nigel Lonwijk and midfielder Joe Hodge to Huddersfield Town.

Lonwijk is a Dutchman who is only 21 and has previously been out on loan in League One with Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.

Hodge, also 21, has featured six times in the Premier League for Wolves and was out at QPR on loan last season.

“It’s very exciting, as the team is on such a good streak already. We just want to keep it going and keep winning games," Lonwijk told the club website., external

Huddersfield have now made seven major incoming signings for the first team this summer.