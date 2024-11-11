Morgan Fox exclusive: Working under Carvahal; Lage and amazing times at Wednesday

Tribalfootball.com spoke exclusively to QPR defender Morgan Fox about his time with Sheffield Wednesday under then manager Carlos Carvahal and his No2 Bruno Lage.

Fox opened up about playing under Carvahal, who he says stuck to his promise and brought him into a side who played a style of football he hadn't experienced under past English managers.

“Yeah, he signed me for Sheffield Wednesday, he tried to get me in the summer but it didn’t go through and he said basically ‘don’t worry we will go again in January’,” Fox recalled of his original move from Charlton Athletic.

“He stuck to his word, he signed me in January and at the time we got to the play-offs that season, just missed out on going up. But yeah, he was a good manager to work with, probably the first foreign, Portuguese side of management that I’ve ever worked with, so a different type of football.

“I really enjoyed working with him and also his staff included Bruno Lage at the time who went on to manage Benfica and obviously Wolves.”

Carvahal is now in charge of Braga, where Lage is also now working as head coach of Benfica.

Meanwhile, Fox also discussed the move to Hillsborough, which was daunting for a young lad growing up in and around Essex. Moving to the North was a huge step for him especially at a young age, but he says he relished every moment being with the Owls.

“I think I was 22, moving permanently to Sheffield was a completely different lifestyle for me, I didn’t realise the size of the club until you live in Sheffield. You can’t leave your house without being bothered really by either side of the city! Amazing, amazing times and I really enjoyed my time there.”

