Former footballer tragically dies in hospital as two are arrested on suspicion of murder

Former footballer Ezekiel Williams has passed away as tributes pour in this week.

Williams was reportedly assaulted on Midsummer Boulevard in central Milton Keynes shortly before 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

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He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including to the head and died on Monday, November 2nd.

Thames Valley Police subsequently launched a murder investigation and reports state two men, aged 21 and 28, both from Luton, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A third man, aged 30, from Luton, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on conditional bail.

Williams represented Kettering Town, FC Romania, Northwood, Harrow Borough, Hastings United, Ascot United, Marlow, Hayes & Yeading United and most recently Hendon FC.

Det Insp Rob Underhill stated: "We are continuing to support the family of Ezekiel, and our thoughts remain with them, and all of Ezekiel's close circle of friends.

"It is clear from tributes that have been paid that he was a hugely respected and loved person, and we are determined to ascertain the circumstances around his death."

A tribute from Kettering Town Football Club posted on social media read: "Ezekiel showed great leadership qualities from the get go at his time here and his humble approach made him a highly popular member of the dressing room.

"He was a talented, kind, and a truly inspirational individual who had his faith at the forefront of his heart, and this led him to be the wonderful young man that he was, someone whose warmth touched everyone lucky enough to know him, and whose example will continue to inspire us long after today."

Tributes on GoFundMe described him as "a truly special son, brother and friend" and donations have now reached over £17K out of the £25K target.