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Manchester United step up pursuit of Como defender Jacobo Ramon

Manchester United step up pursuit of Como defender Jacobo Ramon
Manchester United step up pursuit of Como defender Jacobo RamonČTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Como defender Jacobo Ramon.

United have been in dire need of a defensive overhaul for the past few season, but INEOS and the powers that be have decided to focus on attack and midfield up until this point.

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Accoridng to TEAMtalk, United are ramping up their pursuit of highly rated Como defender Ramon with the growing uncertainty around Lisandro Martinez.

Ramon, 21, has been one of many success stories at Cesc Fabregas’ Como, joining from Real Madrid Castilla in 2025 and quickly establishing himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A.

United aren’t expected to have a free run at Ramon. Chelsea have a long-standing interest with Xabi Alonso pushing to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Former club Real Madrid also have buy-back clause and a 50% sell-on clause for the defender valid until the summer of 2027.

Reports from Spain are suggesting that Jose Mourinho’s side are very keen on bringing him back next summer.

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