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Troy Parrott 'advised against' Man United move

Real Betis forward Troy Parrott.
Real Betis forward Troy Parrott.Profimedia

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has been told not to join Manchester United if an offer arrives for him in 2027.

Parrott has enjoyed a solid start since joining Real Betis from AZ Alkmaar in a £17 million deal in the summer and United have been linked with a possible bold offer for around double that amount either in January or next summer.

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Real Betis are not actively encouraging offers for Parrott, with a rumoured €100 million release clause included in his contract and former Ireland star Richard Dunne has told his fellow Dubliner to dodge a move to Old Trafford.

"Troy Parrott to Man United? If you’re a young striker trying to make a name for yourself, United is not the place to be right now,” Dunne told Snabbare.

"Staying away was a wise decision. Betis spent over £20 million on him, so they will give him time and opportunities to succeed.

“In England, a £25 or £30 million signing is just another player, and you can get tossed aside quickly.

"If he’s happy and enjoying himself at Betis, he should stay. The goals will come and he’ll be a key player for them."

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