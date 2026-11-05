Barcelona line up shock LaLiga star as 2027 defensive target

Barcelona are still open to bringing in a new defender in the January transfer market.

Hansi Flick focused on other areas over his squad over the summer with Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus all coming in as attacking boosts - alongside midfield lynchpin Rodri.

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However, several injury concerns in his backline has sharpened the former Bayern Munich boss towards bolstering at the other end of the pitch at the start of 2027.

According to the latest from transfer expert Matteo Moretto, the Catalan giants are monitoring Real Betis star Natan, who is also on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

The Brazilian centre-back impressed in his debut 2025/26 campaign in Spanish football after Betis opted to exercise their €9 million clause to sign him permanently from Napoli.

Barcelona's attempts to land him in January are likely to be rebuffed, unless they can produce an exceptional offer, and Flick may be forced to wait until the summer - with Natan under contract until 2030.

His form at Betis has also rocketed the 25-year-old's transfer value to around €30 million.