Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo thinks Ten Hag's comments aren't worth talking about

Piers Morgan has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo could not care less about Erik ten Hag's recent comments.

Erik ten Hag doubled down on his criticism of Ronaldo from their time together at Manchester United after saying the five-time Ballon d'Or winner "let the team down" during his second spell at Old Trafford.

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Ten Hag also said Ronaldo "can no longer deliver" and that "he was no longer capable of pushing himself to the limit" at United.

"I did ask Cristiano about it and he said he didn’t think that Ten Hag was worth talking about."

After such comments, many supporters expected Ronaldo to hit back and aim for the throat of Ten Hag, who was sacked by United whilst the club were 14th in the Premier League table.

However, Ronaldo remained silent and Morgan revealed this week that the former Real Madrid and Juventus star does not believe the Dutchman is worth his time.

"He scored 18 Premier League goals and six Champions League goals (in his last full season at Old Trafford). How much would United love a striker with that record right now?

"I think Ronaldo could have given United another two, three years and scored a lot of goals for them. It would have been an excellent, excellent comeback if he’d had the right manager with him. But he didn’t.

"He had a guy that disrespected him, treated him like s*** – a bit like the Portuguese manager is trying to do now. These guys like to make a name for themselves out of Ronaldo."

Ronaldo said he had no respect for the Dutch manager and claimed the club betrayed him when he left United after falling out with Ten Hag who has found very little success after leaving the English top flight.