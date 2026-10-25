Sheffield Wednesday sack Henrik Pedersen after less than 15 months in charge

Sheffield Wednesday sack Henrik Pedersen sacked after less than 15 months in charge

Henrik Pedersen has been let go by Sheffield Wednesday after a poor run of form.

The Owls suffered a second successive League One defeat against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, just days after losing to Notts County by the same 2-0 scoreline.

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Against Doncaster, Wednesday conceded twice inside the opening 16 minutes, with both goals coming from set piece situations.

Sporting director Simon Wilson said the club expected the team to develop as the season progressed, establishing a recognisable style and greater consistency, which hasn't happened under Pedersen.

The club announced Pedersen's departure on Sunday afternoon, wishing him all the best for the future after just 11 League One games in charge.

“Sheffield Wednesday Football Club confirms that Henrik Pedersen has left the club with immediate effect.

“Henrik led the first team through an exceptional period in the club's history, providing stability and leadership during a time of significant uncertainty and change.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Henrik for his contribution and wishes him every success in the future.”

Wednesday have confirmed that Matt Hamshaw will take interim charge until a new boss is appointed. The club next face Cambridge United on Tuesday night as the club seek to climb up from 8th in the table.