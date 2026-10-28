How fourth-tier Fleetwood Town produced an incredible League Cup upset against Arsenal

The English League Cup has long since been regarded as a major trophy by Premier League clubs, despite the party line.

With wholesale changes to starting XIs in the earlier rounds, a priority in terms of silverware is immediately established, even if clubs suggest it's as much to do with there being too many games across a season nowadays as anything else.

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Six changes from Arsenal

When you get the real David vs Goliath fixtures that occasionally pop up, as in the case of Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal on Tuesday night, it's a foregone conclusion that the top teams are going to give fringe players and youngsters a run out.

Nine times out of 10 there are no issues, but occasionally, as we saw last season with Grimsby vs Man Utd, the supposed minnows have the bit between their teeth and can teach their illustrious opponents a thing or two about not allowing complacency to creep into their mindset.

Mikel Arteta had brought in the likes of Ilian Meslier, Marli Salmon and Ceadach O'Neill to his starting XI, and made six changes in total, though to the Spaniard's credit, players such as Max Dowman, Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and others all started the game.

A game that, in a nice coincidence, was taking place at Highbury Stadium, the name of Fleetwood's ground and Arsenal's stadium prior to their move to the Emirates.

With the hosts also playing in red shirts with white sleeves, you'd be forgiven for thinking that this was a further homage to the visitors.

Unbeaten runs for both sides

Fleetwood were unbeaten in their last three home matches, with the Gunners unbeaten in five in all competitions, but with penalties to decide the match if it wasn't settled in 90 minutes, one of them would be heading back to the changing rooms as the beaten side.

As might've been expected, Arsenal had 72% of the ball in the opening quarter hour, but importantly, Matt Lawlor's side appeared to be completely comfortable affording them that luxury.

A handful of half chances were all that the North Londoners could muster before Aaron Loupalo-Bi collected Harrison Neal's pass, outmuscled his direct opponent and slid home the opener to silence the away section.

The significance of the goal was likely lost on the masses, but the fact was that Fleetwood had been unbeaten in the competition when scoring first, and Arsenal hadn't won any of their last three League Cup games when conceding first.

Arsenal couldn't match Fleetwood's physicality

There would've still been an expectation of an immediate response, and over the course of the next 15 minutes, Kai Havertz (three times), Cristhian Mosquera, Gyokeres and O'Neill provided it, though none of their efforts troubled Jay Lynch in the Fleetwood goal.

Jake Batty's match card vs Arsenal Flashscore

The hosts' Jake Batty was certainly putting himself about a bit, and his four attempted tackles in the opening 45 were more than any other player on the pitch managed.

Shaun Rooney also helped to keep the visitors at bay, and his four headed duels won successfully (from five), along with 17 ground one-on-ones attempted (nine won), couldn't be matched.

Fleetwood's more physical and intense way of playing, not to mention the consistent shutting down of passing lanes and the ability to stop Arsenal from building up their own head of steam, clearly irked Arteta, who was often incandescent on the sidelines.

80% possession from the visitors

It prompted a half-time change, with skipper Martin Odegaard coming on, and he was involved in the move just a few minutes later when Gyokeres scrambled the ball home for the equaliser.

Cue the floodgates opening, or so everyone thought.

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal - Match stats Flashscore

It's true that Arsenal tried everything in the following 20 minutes or so to claim a second goal, including 80% collective possession and seven more attempts, one of which was cleared off the line.

However, Fleetwood were holding firm at the back. Conor Haughey had won two of his three tackles, Batty had won five of his six (and made six interceptions), and Rooney had won three of his four.

Frustration

They and their colleagues battled hard, and it continued to frustrate the North Londoners.

For example, Haughey posted a pass completion of just 38.5%, Rooney's was even worse at 33.3%, whilst three more players had a success rate of under 50%, and Fleetwood's best passer was Andy Cannon at just 71.4%.

Clearly, the hosts were out to spoil play against a side whose players were generally finding their targets between 80% and 90% of the time.

Arsenal's frustration boiled over with five minutes to play when Dowman was sent off for violent conduct, though the red card seemed a little harsh.

Pandemonium

Despite a late flurry of chances, which included a game-saving contribution when Lynch kept out Ben White's goalbound effort, the match went to penalties.

Every spot-kick was dispatched with aplomb until Bruno Guimaraes' miss allowed Haughey to smash home the winner. Cue pandemonium from the stands and an old-school pitch invasion.

So, a team that are 18th in League Two and who'd had just three total shots in the game had dumped out the Premier League champions, who'd seen 26 efforts come and go across the 90 minutes.

The magic of the cup, eh...

Catch up on the match with Flashscore!