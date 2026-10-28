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Arsenal suffer injury scares ahead of Liverpool clash with Saka out and Rice a doubt

Arsenal suffer injury scares ahead of Liverpool clash with Saka out and Rice a doubt
Arsenal suffer injury scares ahead of Liverpool clash with Saka out and Rice a doubtREUTERS

Mikel Arteta has a lot of work to do as he sorts out his injury-ridden side ahead of the Liverpool test.

The Gunners travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, heading into the clash following their EFL Cup knockout blow to League Two side Fleetwood Town.

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Three points are imperative for Arsenal as they hope to keep their title race with Manchester City alive. Anything less than three points and Arteta and his side could find themselves trailing as City test themselves against Brighton.

Ahead of the clash, Arsenal have several injury issues on top of Max Dowman being suspended after he was shown red against Fleetwood in midweek.

William Saliba: Saliba has yet to play for Arsenal this season due to a long-term back injury, he is close to a return, but Sunday is out of the question.

Christos Tzolis: Hamstring injury, out for a few weeks.

Bukayo Saka: Quad issue, may be out for eight weeks.

Riccardo Calafiori: Minor issue, Arteta should give an update this week on his availability.

Noni Madueke: Ankle issue, ruled out.

Declan Rice: Carrying a knock, a further update should arrive in the pre-Liverpool press conference later in the week.

The good news for Arsenal, however, is that Martin Zubimendi and Piero Hincapie have returned to action for Arteta, who needs all the help he can get against the Reds.

The last two league meetings between these two clubs produced just one goal in total, highlighting how tight the recent contests have been. Every detail counts and as Arsenal have lost so much talent to injuries, Liverpool may have the upper hand.

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League TwoMikel ArtetaDeclan RiceBukayo SakaArsenalLiverpoolPremier League

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