Forest youngster Bindon hailed as a "special talent" after winning player of the season

Nottingham Forest youngster Tyler Bindon is set to join up with the squad this summer after spending the season on loan with Reading.

The 20-year-old New Zealand international picked up a third of the vote in Reading’s player of the season award as fans recognized his strength, physicality and defensive ability throughout the season. Reading boss Noel Hunt spoke to the Reading Chronicle about the centre-back who gave everything he could to the League One side.

"He has been immense all season - since he came in the door. He came in with me and had his first training session and I remember walking down and saying, ‘If we don’t sign him, I may as well give up my job’.

“I hadn’t seen a 17-year-old like him before. He has proven to be just that - a special boy. He is a fantastic kid, a fantastic character with an amazing family and we wish him all the best."

Bindon was also in the top three shortlist your EFL Young Player of the Season in League One which will only excite Forest fans who will be watching him closely in preseason under manager Nuno Espirito Santo who could give him a chance in the new campaign. The 20-year-old centre-back had widespread interest in his signature, with even Arsenal rumoured to be interested in recent months but Forest is his home for now as the season comes to a close.