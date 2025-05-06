Hakimi on the new PSG under Enrique: The collective is more important than individuality

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has opened up on how the squad has changed in recent years ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Arsenal.

Manager Luis Enrique and his side were stunned by Borussia Dortmund last season when they reached the semi-final but now head to the Parc de Princes with a 1-0 advantage over the Gunners who will have to go all out away from home. The Ligue 1 champions have undergone a major overhaul in recent years under Enrique, which Hakimi says is a huge improvement overall.

Losing the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe,and Neymar Jr is a positive, says Hakimi in the club’s latest press conference as it allows the team to act like a team rather than focusing on individuals.

“The project, from the president, the sporting director, Luis Campos, and the coach, since he came here two years ago, they tried to build a team more than star players,” said full-back Hakimi.

“I think that is the key for this new Paris Saint-Germain. The collective is more important than individuality. I feel like all together, we are stronger. I think in these kinds of games during the season you can feel that.

“Like if Ousmane maybe was injured or was not 100 per cent able to play, I’m sure someone else would play and will give 100 per cent for the best of the team. That is the strength of this team.”

Hakimi also opened up on how they will not change their style of play, even though they have a lead to defend against the North London club who will play attacking football as they attempt to make a comeback.

“I think is it a good type of pressure to have,” he added. “These are games that every player and child dreams of being involved and we have to channel that in the right way.

“I don’t think our style of play will change. The coach has always sent a clear message which is that whether we are winning or losing, our style will never change. We have shown that this year and last year. Tomorrow will be the same.

“We need to have the same personality that we have had on and off the ball that we have throughout the season. That’s the key to our team.”