Nuno believes Forest have improved despite dropping points to Palace in European race

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo has revealed that he thinks his side are improving even after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest earned another point towards their European push on Monday night after Murillo rescued a point that could eventually prove priceless in their bid for a European spot for next season. Forest have lost just once on the road in our last four Premier League matches on the road which is an impressive statistic for a side who are aiming for a top five finish.

Nuno spoke to Forest TV at Selhurst Park after the game and admitted that he thinks his team are getting back into form after a shaky few weeks which includes losses to Brentford, Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa.

“I think we improved in many aspects of the game, first half we were in control, we were dominant and had good possession and we didn’t allow Palace to counterattack against us.

“We didn’t create too many, but we had a clear chance. The second half was different, it was important that we reacted from the goal and the reaction we had showed character and belief.

“We were fighting until the end, always with the belief that we could achieve more.

“The boys did well, Palace have a difficult shape to break down and they always have the threat of the counterattack when they recover.”

Forest face newly relegated Leicester City on Sunday afternoon in a game where a win is imperative for their European dreams. Nuno believes that the reaction from his side after going 1-0 down to the Eagles shows how much confidence the squad has as they prepare to host the Foxes at the City Ground.

“It was very important to react, it was a big blow to go behind because we were in a tough position when we conceded the penalty but the reaction of the boys was amazing and we should be proud of that.

“We are delighted to be in the fight. Let’s go game by game now starting with Leicester at The City Ground.”