Everton loanee Tyrer discusses Blackpool move and importance of loans for development

Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer has opened up about his loan with Blackpool this season and why he feels that opportunities like this are crucial for players to develop.

The 22-year-old progressed through the academy and has now secured a season-long loan deal with League One club Blackpool where he admits it has been challenging but crucial for him to push his career forward.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It's a very difficult league and it can chop and change very quickly,” he told evertonfc.com. “It's tough and the quality of football is a bit better, but that's no disrespect to the National League.

“The stadiums you go into are proper stadiums and some are for clubs that used to be in the Premier League.

“There are players who have bags of ability that have played in higher leagues and are still playing now. The teams that you're facing every week are strong, but I feel like I've taken it on board quite well and got used to the pace of it quite quickly.”

The young keeper also revealed the benefits of the moves he has had so far in his career which also include stops at Chesterfield and Chester FC.

“I think it's crucial for any young player to get out on loan and play games and experience under your belt.

“I'm 22, turning 23 in December and playing all the games I have over the last three years has been great for me. I feel like I've come on leaps and bounds and become such a better player from where I was probably three and a half years ago.

“I can see it both on and off the pitch. But it's crucial for any young player, I think, getting the experience of playing with older players and learning off them; learning things that you can work on each day.”

Tyrer added that he wants to be one of the best keepers in League One this season which would be a huge achievement for the up-and-coming youngster.

“Individually, you want to improve every day and every week. I want to be keeping as many clean sheets as I can and be up there in the division for the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets.

“But I think from team perspective, playoffs or even promotion is definitely on the cards and definitely feel like we're capable of that. I think that's probably a long-term goal in terms of hopefully getting promoted out of League One and getting Blackpool back into the Championship.”