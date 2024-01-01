DONE DEAL: Newcastle add teenage trio to academy

Newcastle United have completed the signing of teenage trio CJ Afumuzor, Lesecond Yeutembip and Leon Mukumbira.

Midfielder Afumuzor joins from Portsmouth, defender Yeutembip from Charlton Athletic and Mukumbira from Peterborough.

All three U15 players have announced their Newcastle move on social media.

Newcastle can now sign players of such age groups nationally after developing a full-time training model for youth levels.

Previously, Newcastle could only add players who lived within an hour-and-a-half of the club's academy base.