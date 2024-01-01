Tribal Football
Most Read
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire
Jorginho makes career Arsenal decision

Everton, Fulham tracking Steaua Bucharest centre-back Dawa

Everton, Fulham tracking Steaua Bucharest centre-back Dawa
Everton, Fulham tracking Steaua Bucharest centre-back DawaAction Plus
Steaua Bucharest centre-back Joyskim Dawa is attracting major English interest.

The [a href="https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/leeds-everton-transfer-news-dawa-33877271" target="_blank"][i]Mirror says Everton, Fulham and Championship outfit Leeds United are all scouting Dawa this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Scouts were impressed by the Cameroon international's performance in their 1-0 Europa League win over PAOK before the international break.

Dawa's contract carries a buyout clause of £4m.

Steaua owner Gigi Becali has said: "If someone pays the money for him, we will let him go!"

Mentions
ChampionshipDawa JoyskimSteaua BucurestiEvertonFulhamLeedsPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leeds in talks with free agent Kouyate
Leeds chief admits trying for Villa attacker Buendia
Birmingham, Everton to bid for Sunderland kid Rigg