Everton, Fulham tracking Steaua Bucharest centre-back Dawa

Steaua Bucharest centre-back Joyskim Dawa is attracting major English interest.

The [a href="https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/leeds-everton-transfer-news-dawa-33877271" target="_blank"][i]Mirror says Everton, Fulham and Championship outfit Leeds United are all scouting Dawa this season.

Scouts were impressed by the Cameroon international's performance in their 1-0 Europa League win over PAOK before the international break.

Dawa's contract carries a buyout clause of £4m.

Steaua owner Gigi Becali has said: "If someone pays the money for him, we will let him go!"