Everton consider trials for Rotherham defender Duncan

Rotherham defender Harrison Duncan is being watched by Everton.

The Sun says Everton are keeping tabs on the 16 year-old this season.

Duncan has been likened to Manchester City and former Everton defender John Stones.

The teen featured in the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle this season and has been in Steve Evans' League One squad several times so far this term.

It's suggested Everton may seek permission from the Millers to trial Duncan towards the end of the season.