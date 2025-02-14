PSR to continue in Premier League next season

Tribal Football
The controversial Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) that led to Everton and Nottingham Forest being docked points last season will remain in place for 2025-26.

Clubs had expected a new financial system, but uncertainty around Manchester City’s legal challenge and the upcoming independent regulator delayed any changes.

The current rules cap losses at £105 million over three years and resulted in Everton losing eight points and Forest four last season.

Leicester City are also under investigation for a potential breach covering the 2022-23 period.

Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris has been a vocal critic, calling the regulations “not good for football.”

Despite concerns, clubs will have to continue operating under PSR until further notice, per The Standard.

