Everton are watching Burnley defender Maxime Esteve.

The Blues are keeping tabs on Esteve ahead of the summer market.

However, The Sun says any move for Esteve will depend on Everton selling Jarrad Branthwaite.

Even if Burnley are promoted from the Championship, they could sell Esteve for the right price.

The Clarets rate the defender in the £30m class.