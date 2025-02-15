Everton failed with two offers for Freiburg midfielder Rohl

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
SC Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl is attracting Premier League interest.

BILD says Everton made Freiburg two offers over the winter market for the youngster.

Freiburg turned them down on both occasions. Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

Only last September, after 34 competitive matches in the Breisgauer's professional squad, Röhl signed a new contract; as usual, Freiburg did not provide any information about the terms.

The 22 year-old, after recovering from a hip injury, has made 14 appearances this seson.  

 

