DONE DEAL: Wigan sign talented Forest youngster on season long
Wigan Athletic have signed Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor this week.

The League One club have moved to secure the forward on a season long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who is a Northern Ireland international, has been out on loan at Burton and Wycombe in the past.

"Dale is a talented footballer, who we believe will be a fantastic addition to our squad," Wigan boss Shaun Maloney told the club website.

Wigan are in League One and will likely move Taylor into their squad when they take on Birmingham City on Saturday.

