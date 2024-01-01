Forest target Ajax forward after deals for Nketiah and Gimenez fall through

Nottingham Forest eye a late deal for AFC Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as they look to bolster their attack ahead of the transfer deadline.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo is desperate to add a fresh forward to his side especially after Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal and Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord rejected the club this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brobbey would be available for £25M which could be plausible as reports suggest that Ajax are looking to sign Wout Weghorst from Burnley who could replace the youngster.

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 43 appearances last season which obviously caught the eye of the Forest boss who recently spoke about how close the transfer deadline is.

So many things are going on. These last days of the window are normally when clubs try to fix the final details, so anything can happen. Us as a club, we have to be ready to react for any situation.

"Until the 30th - and we still have to play two matches before then - we have to be ready for everything."