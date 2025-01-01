DONE DEAL: Wigan land Arsenal defender Robinson

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal defender Josh Robinson has joined Wigan Athletic in a permanent deal.

Robinson has penned a deal with the League One club to 2028.

"Moving here was a significant decision for him, but Josh is both excited and motivated about our vision for the club in the coming seasons," said Wigan manager Shaun Maloney.

"He is an extremely dedicated defender who excels in one-on-one situations and possesses strengths in attacking areas as well."

Robinson added, "It's a very big club, and I am looking forward to seeing what the season holds. I just want to hit the ground running."

