Chelsea recalling Slonina from Barnsley

American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is ready to find a new club in the winter.

The 20-year-old is coming back from a loan spell at Barnsley, where he only played 11 times.

He did manage to get some game time in League One, but a finger injury scuppered his progress.

Slonina will hope that he can quickly recover from the injury to put himself in the shop window.

The Blues are not planning to integrate him into the first team this season.

Per Felix Johnston, the priority will be to secure another loan spell when he is fit.

