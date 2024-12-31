Chelsea hero Willian splits from Olympiacos

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Former Premier League star Willian has already called time on his career at his latest club.

The Brazilian winger left Fulham in the summer after two very successful seasons.

He has now departed Olympiacos just a few months after joining the Greek club.

The situation does not appear to be one that is acrimonious and may even be mutual.

Both parties wished each other well through official statements on social media.

"Olympiacos FC wishes all the best to Willian in the next steps of his massive career. He will always have a family in Piraeus," a club statement read.

"Thank you @olympiacosfc, all the best for the upcoming challenges," the former Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham star wrote himself.

