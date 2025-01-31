DONE DEAL: West Ham defender Forbes joins Colchester

West Ham defender Michael Forbes has joined Colchester on-loan to the end of the season.

The Northern Ireland international spent the first half of the season on loan with League One side Bristol Rovers before injury curtailed his stay.

"The team seems to be in a really good place and we'll just try to keep building momentum and getting wins on the board," Forbes told BBC Essex Sport.

Colchester are currently 15th on the table in League Two.

With Bristol Rovers, Forbes made ten appearances across the League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.