West Ham make offer for Inter Milan midfielder Asllani

Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani has attracted a bid from West Ham United.

FcInterNews.it says West Ham have made an opening offer for the Albania international.

However, Inter did not entertain the bid, insisying Asllani isn't for sale.

Indeed, Inter refused to consider negotiations with the Hammers, insisting the midfielder will not be leaving before the market shuts.

Inter president Beppe Marotta said earlier this week: "Our evaluations in this market have focused on players who have not found much space in this first part of the season, and we have found a place for them on the way out.

"On the way in, we are looking for profiles who can fit in without authority, given that we have a solid group. We are looking for young players."