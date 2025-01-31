Arsenal, West Ham to bid for Brighton striker Ferguson

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler cannot rule out selling Evan Ferguson before the market shuts.

It emerged on Thursday morning that Brighton would entertain cash offers for the Irish striker in the final days of the winter market.

Ferguson has been linked with Arsenal, West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen this week.

And later in the day, Hurzeler stated: "I want to keep working with him.

“But like I’ve always said, it’s important to discuss with him what is important for the individual development of the player because that’s the main thing from the club."