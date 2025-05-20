Tribal Football
Most Read
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
STUNNER! Klopp reaches agreement with Roma
Man Utd in talks to buy TWO new strikers this week

Liverpool legend urges Liam Delap to snub Man Utd move

Shina Oludare
Liverpool legend urges Liam Delap to snub Man Utd move
Liverpool legend urges Liam Delap to snub Man Utd moveNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia
Liam Delap has been advised against joining Manchester United this summer, with Jamie Carragher suggesting a better alternative for the striker.

The Red are seen as top contenders to sign him, who scored 12 goals for relegated Ipswich in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Liverpool defender believes Delap would be an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund but says a move to Manchester United is too soon, suggesting Everton as a better fit.

"I don’t think Delap should go to Man United. What happened to Hojlund, sometimes when you’re going from a team who have been relegated - I know Man United are 16th, but they are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the eyes and ears on them. I think that’s such a big step. I know people might say it’s not in terms of league position, but Man United are a monster,” Carragher told Sky Sports. 

"I do think he’s an upgrade on Hojlund, but I almost think that next step should be Everton or something. You know you’re going to play every week, you’re going to be the main man, you’re going to feel like one of the best players in the team.

“He’s the best player in the team at Ipswich, everything goes through him, so go to another club where you’re that for two years, then go to Man United or wherever. A team playing in the Champions League or trying to compete at that sort of level."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDelap LiamCarragher JamieManchester UnitedLiverpoolEverton