Ansser Sadiq
Potter coy on late winter signings at West Ham
Graham Potter has remained coy about West Ham making signings this winter 

He emphasized the importance of finding the right players who fit the team's needs and philosophy. 

Potter acknowledged the challenges of the January window, noting that signing a player is easy, but finding the right one is difficult.

“I think the club and the board and the chairman have been fantastic really supportive, wanting to help,” he told reporters.

“I want to make the right decision for this football club. I want to get the right player for this team.

“Signing a player is easy. There's so many agents you can imagine pushing players left, right and centre. 

“But the right one for the right price that fits how you want to play: that's the difficult thing and I think as a club we have to be mindful of that.”

