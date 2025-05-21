Rooney gives final advice to Man Utd ahead of UEL final: Just relax and enjoy the game

Legendary striker Wayne Rooney has spoken with MUTV ahead of Manchester United's Europa League final against Tottenham.

16th and 17th in the Premier League face off in Bilbao in a game that will generate a £100m increase in revenue for the winner. Despite their disappointing domestic campaigns, Spurs and United can save their season by lifting some much-needed European silverware. Ahead of the game, Rooney gave some words of advice and suggested that the players enjoy the game rather than play with nerves.

"I think there's a lot of pressure on both teams," explained the legendary striker. "Obviously, both teams, United and Tottenham, have struggled and not had a great time in the Premier League.

"It's an opportunity for one of them to end the season on a high, with a trophy, and to get into the Champions League. So just relax and enjoy the game.

"If they enjoy it, they will play better."

The pressure at the San Mames stadium will be immense with tens of thousands of fans making their way to Spain in hopes of seeing their side end the season with a bang. A win would secure revenue, reputation and a place in the Champions League final next season. Rooney praised fans for their dedication for getting to the final and their patience this season which has been pushed to the limit.

"The fans amaze me really because it's been a hard season," he admitted. "Over the past few seasons, it's been quite difficult. To see the fans, and how they are still supporting the team, the passion and hunger to get behind the players, is incredible.

"To see them and be part of it here is brilliant."