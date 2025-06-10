Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres 'furious' with Sporting over broken promise
Man United eye Bryan Mbeumo alternative as deal stalls
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul
Chelsea brutally release four players including goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom

Aston Villa boss Emery holds talks with Barrenechea over Valencia option

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Emery holds talks with Barrenechea over Valencia option
Aston Villa boss Emery holds talks with Barrenechea over Valencia optionAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has told Enzo Barrenechea he can return to Valencia next season.

The Argentine midfielder spent last season on-loan with Los Che and now Emery has approved his return, says the Birmingham Mail.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Valencia are keen and now are weighing up whether to buy Barrenechea outright, or negotiate a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Signed from Juventus last summer, Barrenechea is yet to make an appearance for Villa, though is expected to start preseason in the West Midlands.

The midfielder's deal with Villa runs to 2029.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBarrenechea EnzoAston VillaValenciaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rashford's agent holds meeting with Barcelona officials ahead of summer move
Arsenal ponder re-signing Villa keeper Martinez
Villa boss Emery tightlipped on Martinez exit rumours