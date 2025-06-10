Aston Villa boss Emery holds talks with Barrenechea over Valencia option

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has told Enzo Barrenechea he can return to Valencia next season.

The Argentine midfielder spent last season on-loan with Los Che and now Emery has approved his return, says the Birmingham Mail.

Valencia are keen and now are weighing up whether to buy Barrenechea outright, or negotiate a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Signed from Juventus last summer, Barrenechea is yet to make an appearance for Villa, though is expected to start preseason in the West Midlands.

The midfielder's deal with Villa runs to 2029.