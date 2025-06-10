Tielemans casts doubt on Aston Villa future

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has cast doubt on his future at Villa Park.

The Belgium international admits he's disappointed there'll be no Champions League football at Villa next season.

"I feel good at Villa. I feel a lot of confidence from the club and the coach," Belgium midfielder Tielemans said on Monday.

"I was constantly at a very high level and was very involved in Villa's game. I have made progress in all areas.

"Does that make me think about a transfer? Nothing is ruled out, but I am not really thinking about that.

"I am doing well at Villa. I feel a lot of confidence from the club and the coach."