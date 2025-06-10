Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United eye Bryan Mbeumo alternative as deal stalls
Viktor Gyokeres 'furious' with Sporting over broken promise
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul
Chelsea brutally release four players including goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom

Tielemans casts doubt on Aston Villa future

Paul Vegas
Tielemans casts doubt on Aston Villa future
Tielemans casts doubt on Aston Villa futureAction Plus
Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has cast doubt on his future at Villa Park.

The Belgium international admits he's disappointed there'll be no Champions League football at Villa next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I feel good at Villa. I feel a lot of confidence from the club and the coach," Belgium midfielder Tielemans said on Monday.

"I was constantly at a very high level and was very involved in Villa's game. I have made progress in all areas.

"Does that make me think about a transfer? Nothing is ruled out, but I am not really thinking about that.

"I am doing well at Villa. I feel a lot of confidence from the club and the coach."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTielemans YouriAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen offer Man City escape route to Grealish
Pecsi's agent reveals he won't leave Liverpool on loan as he competes with Mamardashvili
Villa rival Bournemouth for Rennes skipper Truffert