Forest captain Yates: I hope we buy Gibbs-White replacement
Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates hopes they can find a replacement if Morgan Gibbs-White leaves.

The England midfielder is a target for Tottenham, with Forest accusing the Londoners of an illegal approach. The Reds have already sold Anthony Elanga to Newcastle in recent days.

Yates told Sky Sports: "I honestly don't really know what's going on.

"It all happened very quickly and we were preparing for the fight when news came. What needs to happen happens and we can't do anything like players. He is another amazing player.

"He and Anthony (Elanga, ed.) Are big players and that's part of the football. It's a business, and that's just how it is.

"If that happens, I'm sure we'll reinvest and see what's happening." 

