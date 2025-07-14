Man City midfielder to visit Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of summer move

James McAtee is emerging as a likely departure from Manchester City as he plans to visit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Both Nottingham Forest and Everton are were reported to be in talks to sign McAtee this summer after his performances this summer which saw him captain England’s U21s to Euros glory. Much like teammates Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips, McAtee is set to leave to find more game time that manager Pep Guardiola cannot offer.

Guardiola left him out of Manchester City’s Club World Cup squad which suggests that he will depart the club which has been his home for several years. Now, journalist Florian Plettenburg has reported that he is in talks with Frankfurt over a move to the Bundesliga.

“A visit from James #McAtee to Eintracht Frankfurt is planned for next week to get to know the club and hold talks. It is not a medical, and there is no agreement in place yet.

“Borussia Dortmund, as well as other Bundesliga clubs, are also interested. Eintracht want to check whether a transfer can actually be realised but have several options for this position. Open race.”

The meeting will give all parties the chance to weigh up the chance of a transfer that could see the City star copy both Jude and Jobe Bellingham’s move to the Bundesliga which offers young stars a chance to play consistent football in both the league and Champions League that will greatly appeal to McAtee.