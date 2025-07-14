Forest submit official legal complaint against Tottenham over Morgan Gibbs-White deal

Nottingham Forest have officially submitted a formal complaint against Tottenham over the approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Spurs launched an ambitious bid to sign Gibbs-White last week, triggering his £60M release clause. However, Forest immediately claimed Spurs were never granted permission to speak to him as the deal looks to collapse.

Gibbs-White finds himself in the centre of a legal storm and has since reported for pre-season training with Forest who are desperate to keep the playmaker. Forest have now lodged a formal complaint to the Premier League over Tottenham's approach with their main focus being on how Spurs became aware of confidential details within his contract.

It remains unclear, however, if Forest can actually block the deal, or if they will merely delay it, as the England international was clearly keen on making the move to North London as negotiations moved swiftly last week.

Forest's first pre-season fixture comes against Monaco on July 1st but despite their legal battle there is a chance that the midfielder will have left the club by then. This would be a huge blow for the Premier League side who will need a big squad to compete in domestic competitions as well as the Conference League.