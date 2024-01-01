DONE DEAL: Ex-Ipswich midfielder Ball joins Leyton Orient

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Dominic Ball has joined League One Leyton Orient.

The 29-year-old was let go by Ipswich in the summer as he was seeking more game time.

The veteran, who was part of the squad that won two promotions in a row, signed for Ipswich in the summer of 2022.

“I'm delighted to get this over the line and join a great club like Leyton Orient,” he told the O’s official website.

“I'm still only 29 and I'm lucky to have played so many games in my career at some great clubs, and I'm desperate to continue improving and developing as a player.

“I enjoy the competition and playing with a team that is trying to do something special. That's why I have come here, and I'm really looking forward to it.

“I look at the squad here, and it's full of really talented, young players, but you also need those older heads who have played at all different types of levels.

“In my last two seasons at Ipswich, we achieved back-to-back promotions, which was achieved by working hard individually and collectively. I'm hopeful that I can bring some of my experience from my career to help this team.”