DONE DEAL: Ladapo joins Huddersfield after leaving Ipswich

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of Freddie Ladapo on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old departed Ipswich Town at the end of the summer transfer window to get regular game time.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent, allowing the veteran to sign for Huddersfield as a free agent.

“I’m really happy to be here, and excited to get started and contribute to the challenge ahead,” he told the Terriers club site.

“As a free agent, you have a choice to make, but luckily for me mine wasn’t a hard one once I knew how serious the interest was from Town.

“From the very beginning, the talks with (sporting director) Mark Cartwright and (manager) Michael Duff couldn’t have been more positive.

“The size and ambition of the club is really appealing to me, and reminds me of joining Ipswich Town in the same league.

“I’ve had a really good pre-season and feel great, so I just want to show the best version of myself in training and then in games for supporters, too.

“Having played here before, I know the atmosphere the home fans can create, so I’m looking forward to experiencing that.

“We have a squad I’m delighted to be part of with a healthy competition for places within our forwards and across the pitch.

“I know this division and what it takes to get out of it, and I love that we haven’t been shy about admitting that’s exactly what our collective ambition is. My job is to now play a role in that.”