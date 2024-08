Tottenham's Donley set to sign for Leyton Orient on loan for the season

Tottenham's Donley set to sign for Leyton Orient on loan for the season

Tottenham youngster Jamie Donley is set to sign for Leyton Orient for this season.

The 19-year-old is heading to the League One club on a season long loan deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per football.london, the teenage striker is highly rated at Spurs, but needs regular football.

Tottenham chiefs believe that such a move will let him thrive in a low pressure environment.

Donley has played for the Spurs first team, managing three appearances for the senior side.