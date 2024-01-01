Bournemouth keeper Plain training with Portsmouth

Former Bournemouth shot stopper Cameron Plain is currently training with Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old has been let go by the Cherries, who do not see him as first team material.

According to Portsmouth News, he has been given a chance to work with John Mousinho’s squad in Croatia.

Plain was a part of Bournemouth’s development squad last season, as their first choice keeper.

He also has a history with current Pompey goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo, having worked with him at the Cherries.