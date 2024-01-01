Tribal Football
Bournemouth chief Blake delighted with new Semenyo deal
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake has welcomed Antoine Semenyo's new contract.

The winger has penned a new deal to 2029.

Blake said: "It has been clear for all to see the rate of Antoine's development since joining 18 months ago. He has gone from strength to strength, and enjoyed an incredible first full season with us. 

"Agreeing on a new long-term contract was important for us to recognise his contribution as a key member of our squad, and we're excited to see this continue for years to come."

Semenyo, 24, played 33 times in the top flight last season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. 

