Sheffield Utd attacker Jebbison on way to Bournemouth

Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison is staying in the Premier League this summer.

While his club were relegated to the Championship, Jebbison may get another crack at the top flight.Per The Mirror and other sources, he is close to a move to Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth.

The Spanish coach has wanted more firepower in his squad and may get his wish.

There are suggestions that Jebbison may be seen as a replacement for Dominic Solanke.

However, Bournemouth believe their ace marksman will be staying at the club.