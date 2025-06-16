Aston Villa striker Watkins happy Arsenal set to try again

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has welcomed fresh interest from Arsenal.

Record says after failing with an attempt for the England international in January, Arsenal are set to try again this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal, frustrated in their attempts to reach terms with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyokeres, are now ready to turn to Watkins and Villa.

Arsenal are determined to find a new No9 this summer and are also in talks with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.

However Watkins, an Arsenal fan, is hoping the Gunners will firm up their interest in the coming days.