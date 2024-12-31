Chelsea seek early arrival for Boca Juniors defender Anselmino

Premier League giants Chelsea are bringing Aaron Anselmino back from his loan spell.

The youngsters is at Boca Juniors, as he was loaned back after signing permanently for Chelsea.

Argentine media sources say the £15 million signing is not having any issues at Boca, but Chelsea want to tweak their plans.

They want him to get Premier League or European league experience during the second half of this season.

He would then be brought back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Anselmino is one of many young players the Blues have recruited in recent years.