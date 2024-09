Birmingham City are said to be plotting a raid on Sunderland’s 17-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg.

Their American owners have splashed a lot of money since relegation to League One.The report from The Sun states they could offer up to £10 million for the teenager.

Everton are also tracking Rigg, given they have their eye out for top young talent.

Rigg is said to have been on their wish-list for a couple of years, and may now be available.