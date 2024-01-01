Tribal Football
Sunderland's Rigg wanted by Man Utd and Newcastle

Sunderland whiz-kid Chris Rigg could be in line for a big move in the coming months.

There are a number of Premier League clubs that have been following the progress of the 17-year-old.

Now it appears that United are ready to make their move, per talkSPORT.

The source states that they may be ready to put in an offer for Rigg in January.

Man United want to fend off competition from rivals for his signature, including Newcastle United.

Given new owners INEOS want to build a youth-focused team with a British emphasis, Rigg would fit in at Old Trafford.

